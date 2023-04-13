Experts discuss means to check drug menace in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

A discussion by eminent jurists, lawyers, public prosecutors, investigation officers and journalists was organised here today as part of the police initiative “Pradhaav” aimed at combating the problem of drug menace in the state.

The session resulted in fruitful exchange of ideas between various stakeholders on making necessary changes in the law and procedure to root out drug menace. A discussion on whether to allow controlled cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh was also held.

Chief guest Chirag Bhanu Singh, OSD, Himachal Pradesh High Court, exhorted various agencies to join hands to fight the drug menace. “There is no reason why the malady cannot be cured if concerted efforts are made by all stakeholders and law enforcing agencies,” he said.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, ADGP (Law and Order) Abhishek Trivedi, ADGP CID and Vigilance Satwant Atwal Trivedi and other senior police officials also participated in the discussion.

Kundu said around 40 per cent of the inmates in Himachal prisons had been booked under the NDPS Act. “There is a need to look at the problem of drug abuse in a holistic way,” he added.

Senior Advocate Rakeshwar Lal Sood underlined the importance of family in inculcating anti-drug attitude among children. District Attorney Kapil Sharma underscored the need to differentiate between drug addicts and drug peddlers, so as to prosecute the drug peddlers and rehabilitate the drug addicts.

The state police have launched “Pradhaav” campaign in collaboration with the youth, especially school and college students, to fight against the problem of drug abuse and drug trafficking. The Pradhaav contest was declared open on March 13 with the launch of five themes by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The campaign aims at collecting ideas from those in 16-25 age group to fight drug menace. At present, students are submitting their proposals on the five themes for which the date has been extended to April 24.