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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts gather in Himachal's Chamba to discuss geological challenges during infra development in hilly terrain

Experts gather in Himachal's Chamba to discuss geological challenges during infra development in hilly terrain

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:02 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Three former Chairpersons and Managing Directors of leading Central Government public sector undertakings (PSUs) conducted a five-day residential workshop on geology and hydroelectric power project engineering in Chamba district, bringing together around 45 geologists and engineers from across the country.

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The workshop was held at the Antarnirman Complex of Yog Manav Vikas Trust, Banikhet, and professionals associated with major PSUs, including the NHPC, SJVN, NEEPCO, NTPC, RITES and DRUK, participated in it. Professionals from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also took part in the event. Three women geologists were also part of the programme.

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The workshop focused on geological challenges associated with hydroelectric tunnelling and infrastructure development in mountainous terrain. The participants undertook field visits during the forenoon sessions to study geological outcrops, rock strata and issues encountered during the construction of hydroelectric tunnels in Chamba projects developed by the NHPC.

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The practical field exposure was supplemented by structured classroom sessions covering engineering design, geological assessment and contractual management of hydroelectric power projects. Balraj Joshi discussed design aspects of hydroelectric infrastructure, while Gopal Dhawan and Dev Anand elaborated on geological formations and challenges in the region. RN Mishra focused on contractual implications and timely handling of engineering disputes and execution issues.

The organisers said that the workshop created a highly interactive learning environment, with the participants ranging from junior engineers to deputy general managers actively engaging in discussions during both theoretical and field sessions. The aim of the event was to strengthen technical understanding of geology-related challenges in hydroelectric development, particularly in the Himalayan region.

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