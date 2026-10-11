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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts highlight importance of emotional well-being on World Mental Health Day

Experts highlight importance of emotional well-being on World Mental Health Day

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Students attend a workshop at Arya Degree College, Nurpur.
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The Mental Health Counselling Committee of Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, organised an awareness workshop on mental health and emotional well-being to mark World Mental Health Day on Saturday. The programme was held under the guidance of Rakesh Kumar, officiating principal of the college. Dr Seemant, a psychiatrist, and Dr Abhishek, a health counsellor from Government Hospital, Nurpur, sensitised students to emotional regulation, stress management and the importance of seeking timely professional help.

Dr Seemant encouraged students to acknowledge their emotions and deal with challenging situations rationally rather than reacting impulsively. He explained how self-analysis could help identify the physical, emotional and behavioural signs of stress. He advised students to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious food, exercising regularly and following a proper sleep schedule. Practical stress-management techniques, including diaphragmatic breathing and progressive muscle relaxation, were also discussed. He also highlighted the growing concerns of drug addiction and behavioural addictions, including excessive internet use, gaming and online shopping.

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Dr Seemant highlighted the importance of counselling for students facing emotional difficulties. He stressed that mental health issues should be addressed without stigma.

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