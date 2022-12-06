Experts inspect Chakki bridge, to suggest remedial measures

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, DECEMBER 5

A team of experts from IIT Roorkee, along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), today inspected the inter-state Chakki Bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi NH at Kandwal in Nurpur.

The team led by IIT’s professors Chandra Shekhar and Hari Prasad reviewed the condition of the pillars of the bridge that were exposed from the riverbed to flash floods and rampant “illegal mining” in August this year.

Damaged in flash flood Two pillars of the bridge were exposed from the riverbed due to flash floods in August, following which the NHAI closed it till September 18

Lakhs of rupees were spent on the protection work around the pillars but it washed away on September 25, forcing the authorities to close the bridge for traffic

The bridge was opened for light transport vehicles on October 12 but it is yet to be opened for heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks

Project Director, NHAI, Vikas Surjewala briefed the team about the precautionary steps undertaken by the NHAI for protection of the exposed pillars. The team also took detailed technical information of structure of the bridge and nature of Chakki rivulet.

The NHAI’s project director said the team would suggest measures to protect this bridge from flash floods and submit its technical report within the next two months. He said the NHAI would start protection work after getting that report. SDM Nurpur Anil Bhardwaj also accompanied the team.

The local administration has diverted the heavy vehicles from Kandwal-Lodhwan-Pathankot link road. A barricade has been put up at the interstate Kandwal barrier in Nurpur to restrict the entry and exit of these vehicles.