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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts stress role of AI in farm research at Palampur workshop

Experts stress role of AI in farm research at Palampur workshop

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:11 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The event was organised under the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research programme of the ANRF. Tribune Photo
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Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, in collaboration with the University of Delhi, organised a two-day Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)-sponsored workshop on “R Programming for Agricultural Sciences”.

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The workshop was organised under the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme of the ANRF with the objective of strengthening computational and data analytical skills among agricultural researchers through hands-on training in the open-source statistical software R.

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Prof Raj Kishore Sharma, University of Delhi, and Project Coordinator of the ANRF-PAIR programme, highlighted the increasing significance of data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and statistical programming in modern agricultural research. He emphasised that R had become an indispensable tool for analysing research data and generating evidence-based solutions for sustainable agriculture.

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Prof Desh Raj Chaudhary, Director of Research, CSK agriculture university, stressed the need to organise more student-centric workshops in agriculture and allied sciences to equip young researchers with emerging scientific knowledge and practical research skills. Prof Rajan Katoch, Dean, College of Basic Sciences of the agriculture university, underlined the transformative role of AI in agriculture and emphasised the importance of familiarising students with AI-based tools and applications.

More than 65 participants, including students, researchers and faculty members, attended the workshop. The participants received practical training in statistical analysis, graphical visualisation and agricultural data analysis using R programming. Abhishek Walia and Radhika Sharma of the Palampur university convened the programme. Shailender Kumar Verma, Anand Kumar Bharti and Rajat Bhatt from

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the University of Delhi conducted the technical sessions and provided hands-on demonstrations of R programming and its applications in agricultural research.

The organisers expressed confidence that the workshop would significantly enhance research capabilities, promote digital and analytical competencies among young scientists and further strengthen the academic and research partnership between the Palampur university and the University of Delhi under the prestigious ANRF-PAIR programme.

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