Experts urge caution to prevent firecracker-related burn injuries

Medical experts have urged people, particularly parents, to take extra care to prevent avoidable injuries, amid growing concern over accidental burns caused by firecrackers, diyas, candles and other sources of fire. A little carelessness can cause lifelong burn injuries, they warn.

“Every year, hospitals across Himachal Pradesh receive patients with burn injuries during the Diwali period. What often begins as a moment of excitement or a little carelessness can turn into a medical emergency, sometimes leaving lifelong physical and psychological consequences,” said Dr Sanjay Aggarwal, a senior surgeon based in Solan.

Several firecracker-related injuries were reported across the state in 2025. Reports from Kangra indicated that about 62 people sought medical attention for such injuries, while Jogindernagar in Mandi district reported 10 injured, including four who needed hospital treatment for serious injuries. In addition, 47 fire incidents were reported across the state during the Diwali period.

“Burn injuries are not always as simple as they appear. They can range from superficial burns involving only the outer layer of skin to deep burns affecting underlying tissues. A sudden explosion of a firecracker, a spark entering clothing, or garments catching fire can cause serious injuries within seconds,” Dr Aggarwal said.

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“Even a seemingly minor burn involving fingers, toes, hands or joints should never be ignored. Improper healing can result in scar formation and contractures, restricting the movement of the affected parts and sometimes causing permanent deformities,” he said.

Although prevention has improved, children remain particularly vulnerable, as their enthusiasm, curiosity and lack of awareness of the dangers of fireworks can prove disastrous. The elderly and people with limited mobility also need special atte

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ntion.

Experts stress that immediate first aid can significantly reduce the severity of a burn. The affected area should be placed under cool running tap water for about 20 minutes. Ice, toothpaste, ghee, oil or other household remedies should never be applied. Clothing, jewellery or accessories near the burnt area should be removed if they are not stuck to the skin. The injury should then be covered loosely with a clean, non-fluffy dressing and blisters should not be burst.

Even small burns should be assessed at a medical facility, particularly when they involve the face, hands, feet, genital region or joints or when blisters or significant pain develop. Deep, extensive or circumferential burns need urgent medical attention.

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Hospitals across the state have already begun to see burn-related cases as cracker bursting starts days before the festival of lights.

“Parents should ensure that children burst crackers only under adult supervision, in open spaces and away from buildings, vehicles and combustible materials. Loose synthetic clothing should be avoided, and a bucket of water or sand should be kept ready. Used crackers should never be handled immediately or lit again,” the experts said.