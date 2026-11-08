Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts urge caution to prevent firecracker-related burn injuries

Experts urge caution to prevent firecracker-related burn injuries

Diwali Dangers: Doctors warn a moment’s carelessness can cause lifelong damage; advise parents to keep kids under supervision

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People buy decorative items for Diwali celebrations in Mandi. Photos: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

Medical experts have urged people, particularly parents, to take extra care to prevent avoidable injuries, amid growing concern over accidental burns caused by firecrackers, diyas, candles and other sources of fire. A little carelessness can cause lifelong burn injuries, they warn.

“Every year, hospitals across Himachal Pradesh receive patients with burn injuries during the Diwali period. What often begins as a moment of excitement or a little carelessness can turn into a medical emergency, sometimes leaving lifelong physical and psychological consequences,” said Dr Sanjay Aggarwal, a senior surgeon based in Solan.

Several firecracker-related injuries were reported across the state in 2025. Reports from Kangra indicated that about 62 people sought medical attention for such injuries, while Jogindernagar in Mandi district reported 10 injured, including four who needed hospital treatment for serious injuries. In addition, 47 fire incidents were reported across the state during the Diwali period.

“Burn injuries are not always as simple as they appear. They can range from superficial burns involving only the outer layer of skin to deep burns affecting underlying tissues. A sudden explosion of a firecracker, a spark entering clothing, or garments catching fire can cause serious injuries within seconds,” Dr Aggarwal said.

Advertisement

“Even a seemingly minor burn involving fingers, toes, hands or joints should never be ignored. Improper healing can result in scar formation and contractures, restricting the movement of the affected parts and sometimes causing permanent deformities,” he said.

Although prevention has improved, children remain particularly vulnerable, as their enthusiasm, curiosity and lack of awareness of the dangers of fireworks can prove disastrous. The elderly and people with limited mobility also need special atte

Shoppers purchase firecrackers at the Ice Skating Rink in Shimla. LALIT KUMAR

Shoppers purchase firecrackers at the Ice Skating Rink in Shimla. LALIT KUMAR

Advertisement

ntion.

Experts stress that immediate first aid can significantly reduce the severity of a burn. The affected area should be placed under cool running tap water for about 20 minutes. Ice, toothpaste, ghee, oil or other household remedies should never be applied. Clothing, jewellery or accessories near the burnt area should be removed if they are not stuck to the skin. The injury should then be covered loosely with a clean, non-fluffy dressing and blisters should not be burst.

Even small burns should be assessed at a medical facility, particularly when they involve the face, hands, feet, genital region or joints or when blisters or significant pain develop. Deep, extensive or circumferential burns need urgent medical attention.

Advertisement

Hospitals across the state have already begun to see burn-related cases as cracker bursting starts days before the festival of lights.

“Parents should ensure that children burst crackers only under adult supervision, in open spaces and away from buildings, vehicles and combustible materials. Loose synthetic clothing should be avoided, and a bucket of water or sand should be kept ready. Used crackers should never be handled immediately or lit again,” the experts said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts