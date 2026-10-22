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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts urge Spiti farmers to diversify crops

Experts urge Spiti farmers to diversify crops

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Tabo organises a Kisan Mela in the Spiti valley.
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Diversification of traditional crops and the adoption of varieties suited to the harsh climatic conditions of the Spiti valley were among the key recommendations made by farm scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tabo, affiliated with Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan, at a Kisan Mela organised at Tabo.

Around 400 farmers from different parts of the Spiti valley participated in the event, organised under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Tribal Sub-Plan to promote research and development initiatives.

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The event aimed to promote advanced agricultural and horticultural techniques in the tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh. It provided a platform for interaction among scientists, extension personnel and farmers, facilitating the exchange of knowledge on natural farming, fruit cultivation and advanced agricultural technologies.

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DP Sharma, Director of Extension Education at the Nauni university, attended the event as the chief guest. Chhering Dolma, Chairperson of the Block Development Committee (BDC), Spiti, along with pradhans and BDC members from the region, was also present.

Welcoming the dignitaries and farmers, RS Spehia, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK-Tabo, highlighted the institute’s activities and achievements in promoting scientific and sustainable agriculture in the cold desert region. He acknowledged Sharma’s pioneering efforts in introducing and disseminating apple cultivation technology in the Spiti valley during his tenure as Head of the research station at Tabo. He also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for declaring Spiti valley a Natural Farming Valley, describing it as a long-cherished vision towards which the KVK had been working.

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DP Sharma shared his experiences of introducing apple cultivation in the Spiti valley. He recalled the challenges and hardships encountered during the initial stages of establishing apple orchards in the region and highlighted the remarkable progress achieved through the vision, perseverance and cooperation of local farmers.

He commended the farming community for its significant contribution to the state’s economy through apple and pea cultivation, which had strengthened rural livelihoods and improved farmers’ incomes. He also appreciated the farmers for adopting innovative technologies and helping disseminate university-developed technologies across the valley.

Lauding the efforts of the KVK team, Chhering Dolma called for collective efforts to strengthen horticultural activities in the Spiti valley. She particularly emphasised the need to expand apple cultivation across the region to improve farmers’ livelihoods and boost the local economy.

Progressive farmers promoting natural and traditional farming practices in agricultural and horticultural crops were honoured in recognition of their contributions to agricultural development and farmer outreach.

Exhibitions showcasing products developed by the KVK, local farmers and self-help groups were another major attraction at the Kisan Mela. The exhibits featured a diverse range of local produce, products made from naturally grown produce and sea buckthorn-based items, all of which were well received by the participants.

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