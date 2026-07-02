Experts warn of mounting burden on healthcare system as National Family Health Survey-6 shows sharp rise in obesity, diabetes and hypertension in the hill state

Box: Rising Rates of Diabetes & Hypertension

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1 Diabetes spike: High blood sugar affects 20.6% of women (up from 13.9% in NFHS-5) and 20% of men (up from 14.7%)

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2 Rural paradox: Interestingly, diabetes is more prevalent in the rural areas of Himachal Pradesh than in its urban sectors

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3 Hypertension surge: Blood pressure issues have climbed to 24.1% for women and 31.7% for men

4 National trend: While hypertension rates are actually declining across India as a whole, they are rising sharply in Himachal Pradesh

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Obsity is emerging as a major public health challenge in Himachal Pradesh. The number of overweight and obese people in the hill state has nearly tripled over the past two decades. According to the third National Family Health Survey (NFHS-3), conducted in 2005-06, 13.3 per cent of women and 10.6 per cent of men were overweight or obese. In the latest survey, NFHS-6, these figures have risen sharply, with 38.2 per cent of women and 31.4 per cent of men now classified as overweight or obese.

The state’s prevalence is significantly higher than the national average. Across the country, 30.7 per cent of women and 27.3 per cent of men were found to be overweight or obese in NFHS-6. Obesity is not the only lifestyle disease on the rise. Himachal is also witnessing a steady increase in the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension. NFHS-6 found that 20.6 per cent of women had high blood sugar levels, up from 13.9 per cent in NFHS-5. Among men, the prevalence increased from 14.7 per cent in NFHS-5 to 20 per cent in NFHS-6. Interestingly, diabetes is more prevalent in rural areas than in urban parts of the state. At the national level, 17.8 per cent of women and 20.9 per cent of men have high blood sugar levels.

A similar trend is evident in hypertension. The proportion of women with elevated blood pressure has risen from 22.2 per cent in NFHS-5 to 24.1 per cent in NFHS-6. Among men, it has increased more sharply, from 24.4 per cent to 31.7 per cent.

This contrasts with the national picture. NFHS-6 recorded a decline in hypertension prevalence across the country, with the percentage of women affected falling from 21.3 per cent to 19.4 per cent, and that of men declining from 24 per cent to 22.1 per cent.

Health experts describe the steady rise in these lifestyle diseases as a matter of serious concern, attributing it largely to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits. “For a hilly state like Himachal, the consistently rising prevalence of these diseases is both surprising and worrying. People have stopped walking, physical activity has declined, and dietary habits have changed for the worse,” said Dr Jitender Mokta, Professor in the Department of Medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). He added that unhealthy sleep patterns and rising stress levels had also emerged as major contributors to the increase in lifestyle diseases.

Dr PC Negi, former Head of the Department of Cardiology at the IGMC, said the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension also raises questions about the effectiveness of primary healthcare services.

“Primary healthcare services are expected to create awareness about these diseases, screen people for early detection and ensure regular monitoring and treatment. If the prevalence continues to rise, it suggests our primary healthcare system is not as effective as it should be,” he said.

Dr Negi stressed the need to strengthen grassroots health services by training health workers and ASHA workers to educate people about the risks of obesity and other non-communicable diseases, promote healthy diets and encourage regular physical activity.

A senior health department official said the government aims to screen the entire eligible population for non-communicable diseases at least once a year, with a focus on prevention and early detection. Warning of the long-term consequences, Dr Negi said the rapid rise in obesity, diabetes and hypertension would place an enormous burden on the healthcare system.

“If the trend continues, we will see a significant increase in heart attacks, kidney disease and other serious complications,” he said.