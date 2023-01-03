Explain govt stand on posts in school libraries: HC

Shimla, January 2
The HP High Court has directed the Principal Secretary (Education) to explain the stand of the state government on the issue of filling the posts of Junior Office Assistant (Library) in its schools.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the issue of staff shortage in government schools.
In its earlier order, the court had directed the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Education) to file a reply on the issue. However, the court was informed that the Director Higher Education had filed the reply on behalf of both officers.
Taking serious note of the issue, the court directed the Principal Secretary (Education) to file an affidavit explaining the stand of the government in this regard on or before March 15.
During the course of hearing, the court was informed that the Director Higher Education had stated in the reply that the vacant posts of Junior Office Assistant (Library) would be filled after obtaining approval of the Draft Recruitment and Promotion Rules from the ‘government’.
