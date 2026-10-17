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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Explore FASTag option for upcoming Parwanoo barrier, Himachal HC tells state govt

Explore FASTag option for upcoming Parwanoo barrier, Himachal HC tells state govt

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The Parwanoo toll barrier on the Chandigarh-Shimla NH. File
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To facilitate smoother, congestion-free vehicular movement, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has directed the state government to examine the feasibility of integrating automated/FASTag system at an upcoming five-lane entry toll barrier being set up at Tipra near Parwanoo.

After facing months-long agitation and legal battle against entry tax collection in Himachal, the state government has finally initiated the process to shift the Parwanoo toll barrier from its current site to a new location at Tipra on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway. A five-lane entry tax barrier is slated to be set up over 3.365 hectares, as per the court’s directions.

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A budget of Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned for the Public Works Department (PWD) while Rs 12 crore has already been released, according to the state government’s reply submitted before the court during the October 13 hearing.

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The state government also informed the court that the PWD was awaiting clearance under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, for diverting forestland for non-forestry purpose for setting up the tax barrier.

Additionally, the process to hire consultants for seeking entry and exit permissions from the National Highways Authority of India at the Rajmarg Parvesh Portal was also initiated on October 13.

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The court stated that the necessary forest clearance and other approvals should be in place before the next date of hearing on December 8 so that the proposed five-lane toll facility could start functioning without unwarranted delay.

The government also informed the court that the toll barrier could not be shifted to Sanwara as the presence of a large number of roads would render a substantial number of vehicles outside its coverage, causing a considerable loss to the state exchequer.

The case pertains to Uttansh Monga versus State of Himachal Pradesh and Others, in which the petitioner has challenged the constitutional and legal competence of the state government to impose an entry toll. The final judgment of the High Court in the matter is still awaited.

Monga said that according to the compliance affidavit filed by the Himachal Government before the court, there would be four operational lanes and one lane for exempted vehicles.

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