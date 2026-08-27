Explore technology, innovation, HPU VC urges schoolchildren

Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, today encouraged students of Auckland House School to develop an interest in sustainable development, technology and innovation, which will shape the future of the world.

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He said this during the students’ exposure visit to the University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT) and the Green Energy Centre of the university. During the interactive session, the VC enquired about the students’ academic experiences and wished them a bright future.

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Prof Singh said green energy and artificial intelligence (AI) offered immense potential and employment opportunities. He also appreciated the school’s efforts to provide practical knowledge beyond the classroom. Prof Singh reiterated his commitment to promoting green energy initiatives and AI education, while encouraging the younger generation to pursue higher education and research.