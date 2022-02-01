Explosion in Kullu taxi likely due to gelatin

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 31

The teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards (NSG) and the Intelligence Bureau have concluded after preliminary investigation that the explosion in a taxi at Jari may have occurred because of gelatin.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said meetings were held with the officials of various teams today on the matter of an explosion in a taxi parked at Jari on Friday. He added that even forensic experts had suspected the use of gelatin in the explosion.

Sharma said that the teams visited the spot yesterday and lifted samples. They took samples of the soil from the crater created due to the explosion, besides of the damaged car. He added that the teams also questioned about 20 persons, including the car owner, and recorded their statements.

The Kullu police are also investigating the matter. They are scrutinising records in the stores of the PWD and the NHPC to ascertain if their was a leakage of gelatin or any other explosive material. —

