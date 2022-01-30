Explosion in parked taxi, panic in Kullu's Manikaran valley

Kullu, January 29
A massive explosion took place in a taxi parked near Jari in the Manikaran valley of the district last night. The blast was so loud that it was heard up to 5 km away and the vehicle was completely damaged. A crater was also formed at the place where the explosion took place. It is suspected that the blast was caused by some explosive material. Kullu Additional SP Sagar Chand and DSP Mohan Rawat reached the spot at night and sealed the entire area.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that a team of forensic experts visited the blast site today. The taxi was parked at a secluded place and probably gelatin or other explosive material was kept under it. He added that the source of explosive material was being traced and the cause of the blast was not yet clear. Meanwhile, the incident has created panic in the area.
Crater formed at site
