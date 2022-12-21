Expulsion of Jawali former MLA, BJP mandal chief sought

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 20

A large number of supporters of BJP candidate Sanjay Guleria convened a meeting at Maira near here today. They are up in arms against the former MLA and the mandal unit president of the Jawali Assembly constituency for working against Guleria in the elections.

Varinder Chowdhary, review in-charge of the Nurpur district BJP unit, presided over the meeting and heard the grievances of the party workers. Guleria, who lost the election to Congress candidate Chander Kumar by a margin of around 3,000 votes, also attended the meeting.

Guleria’s supporters alleged that he lost to the Congress because own party leaders. They demanded the expulsion of former MLA Arjun Singh Thakur and Jawali BJP mandal president Uttam Dhiman.

They also urged the party leadership to dissolve the mandal immediately and reconstitute it by inducting dedicated and BJP loyalists so that the party could get a lead in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the segment.

Chowdhary said every statement of the party worker would be penned down and placed before the high command for final decision.

On December 1, Guleria had written a letter to state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and organising secretary Pawan Rana alleging “anti-party” activities by the ex-MLA led to his defeat in Jawali.

Guleria, while talking to mediapersons, said he contested the elections against the Congress candidate but was defeated by BJP men.