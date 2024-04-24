Extend all benefits to staff of NGO-run institute: Himachal Pradesh High Court

Vijay Arora

Shimla, April 23

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to extend all the benefits to employees of School for Speech and Hearing Impaired Children, Dhalli, in Shimla on a par with their counterparts in such government schools with all intents and purposes.

Grave discrimination We really wonder how the objectives of the statutory and salutary provisions and these lofty ideas for the benefit and welfare of the visually and hearing impaired children can be achieved when the staff deployed in these institutions face grave discrimination. — Division Bench, Himachal Pradesh High Court

A division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by the employees of the institute run by the HP State Council for Child Welfare and Education.

Their claim was that even though they were appointed on contractual basis and were discharging their duties and responsibilities on a par with their counterparts employed in the government schools for visually and impaired-hearing children, they were being discriminated against qua their counterparts at every step, be it grant of pay, regularisation and pension, etc.

The state government has rejected their claim on the ground that they are employees of the council, which is a voluntary organisation and receives grant-in-aid from the Centre and state government.

While allowing the petitions, the bench observed that, “We really wonder how the objectives of the statutory and salutary provisions and these lofty ideas for the benefit and welfare of the visually and hearing impaired children can be achieved when the staff deployed in these institutions face grave discrimination and majority of them having been trained to cater to the needs and imparting education to the specially abled children have nowhere else to go.”

It further observed that, “They had, in fact, undergone these special trainings and courses to serve the most deserving pupils with the legitimate hope that they would have an ensured and guaranteed employment to pursue their passion in schools run by the government for the specially abled children either run by itself or by its NGOs or any other authority or society, etc wholly owned and controlled by the government, little realising that even after having put in several decades of service, they would be denied their legitimate claims.”

