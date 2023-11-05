Extend benefits of welfare schemes to eligible sections, directs Shandil

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 4

While heading a meeting of the district welfare committee today, Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil said, it was the priority of the state government to provide benefits of government schemes to the eligible people and make appropriate use of the finances.

The officials of the concerned departments were directed to inform the beneficiaries about various schemes and to ensure that all eligible persons were extended the benefits of the schemes within 15 days. The minister also directed the officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to create awareness on drug abuse.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ram Kumar Chaudhary said the industrial houses operational in the state should be directed to employ pass-outs of industrial training institutes. He informed that this year till September 30, social security pension has been approved for 4,724 eligible people in the district and 48,593 people were receiving this pension in Solan. A sum of Rs 57 crore has been spent till October 31 on this scheme.

Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur also presented his views during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma presented details on implementation of the various schemes in the district.

