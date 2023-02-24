Extend Una-Amb rail line up to Jawalamukhi

THE Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line was laid during the British era. People of the region have been requesting the Central Government to either convert it to board gauge or connect Kangra to the Una-Amb-Daulatpur Chowk broad gauge railway line. It will facilitate pilgrims going to Chintpurni, Jawalaji, Baglamukhi, Chamunda Mata, Vajreshwari Mata Mandir and Shiv Dham and boost religious tourism in Kangra district. —Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

Frequent traffic snarls in Shimla IRK locals, tourists

LOCALS and tourists are facing a lot of inconvenience due to traffic snarls in different parts of Shimla city. The local administration as well as the Police Department should chart out a plan of action to deal with the frequent traffic jams and congestion on the city roads. —Rakesh Sharma, Shimla

Monkey menace near IGMC a cause for concern

THE rising menace of monkeys in and around Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla has become a nuisance. They often attack people carrying fruits for patients and even enter the open sitting area at the hospital and snatch eatables from patients and attendants. —Ramesh, Sanjauli

