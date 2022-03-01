Extra classes in Himachal Pradesh for students with less than 40% marks

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 28

The State Project Director, Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSC), have designed remedial classes for students of Class XI and XII, who have secured less than 40 per cent marks.

As per the directions, online classes will be held through four studious at Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra and Solan districts and qualified persons, including postgraduate teachers, lecturers, and heads of the local communities, will be hired for the purpose. Those who have been consistently performing well academically will be chosen to teach these classes. As many as 28,660 students (20,011 of Class XI and 8,649 of Class XII) have been identified for the remedial studio classes in all four districts.

“The project has been designed keeping in view learning losses suffered by students during the pandemic and Rs 1.34 crore has been earmarked for it,” says an official of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan. The project will be implemented through DIET at the block and school levels.

YouTube live classes or their links are to be shared in the form of digital posters with the identified students and the subject teachers. An amount of over Rs 1.34 crore, at the rate of Rs 468 per student, is to be spent on Internet access, mobile phone data or memory cards. A sum of Rs 9.52 lakh will be spent on conducting online classes, and Rs 1.34 crore on providing Internet facility to 28,660 students, who have scored less than 40 per cent in 11 identified subjects.

As funds are to be utilised till March 31, it is unlikely that such studios can be set up within one month. The directions were issued to DIETs, respective schools and blocks on February 19. Issues such as identifying qualified teachers of English, maths, Hindi, history, political science, economics, business studies, accounts, physics, chemistry and biology in various areas is a time-consuming exercise. The maximum number of 5,665 students has been identified in Kangra district, followed by 3,809 in Chamba, 3,505 in Mandi, 3,226 in Sirmaur, 3,030 in Shimla, 2,273 in Solan, 2138 in Kullu, 1,934 in Una, 1,417 in Hamirpur, 1,320 in Bilaspur, 234 in Kinnaur and 109 in Lahaul Spiti districts.