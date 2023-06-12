Extravagance in financial crisis

Can a cash-strapped state like Himachal afford to spend Rs 2.50 crore on getting an official residence for a Superintendent of Police (SP)? This is the question which crossed everybody's mind when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated the newly constructed residence of SP Solan. While the government is crying hoarse about empty coffers, it was splurging money in this manner. Residences are needed for all officials but can the public money be used for extravagance is the question.

Planned or coincidence?

A meeting of Congress leaders most of whom owed loyalty to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at a social function in Kangra district this week raised many eyebrows over developments in the ruling party. Many wondered if the gathering of Congress leaders for social function was planned or it was merely a coincidence.

Settling scores

The practice of settling scores by making viral complaints of fellow colleagues was being adopted by the bureaucracy again. While it fails to serve any purpose apart from becoming a topic of gossip in the official and media circles, it is adding to the dilemma of various probe agencies who are asked to look for the culprit. Dispatches from the State Pollution Control Board are the latest in this list where all energies appear to be exhausted on settling scores with colleagues while precious little was visible in achieving the board's mandate of mitigating pollution on the ground.