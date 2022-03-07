Eye on Assembly poll, Thakur presented a please-all Budget

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 6

Saddled with the onerous task of presenting a poll bonanza ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, it was a tightrope walk for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as he tried to please all within the meager financial resources at his disposal in the Budget for 2022-23.

Notwithstanding the grim financial health of the state, with no immediate respite from any quarter, the expectations from the Budget were way beyond the means of the government. The Chief Minister might not have doled out big promises but a definite effort has been made to placate the employees, at least the huge contingent of the ad-hoc workers in various departments, who have been given the highest-ever one-time quantum hike in their wages by any regime in the past.

Considering the flashpoint in the deteriorating relations between the state government and its employees, numbering close to two lakh, Thakur probably senses the crucial role that the “babus” have played in deciding the politics, especially since the eighties. The employees, most pampered by every regime, have been on a virtual warpath with the present regime over their demand for restoration of the old pension scheme.

Most categories like mid-day meal workers, pump operators were given a hike of Rs 900 per month, Asha workers getting additional Rs 1,825 and Anganwari workers getting Rs 1,700 more. However, the demand for restoration of the old pension scheme was left untouched as the financial liability on account of this would be too huge.

Things could not have got uglier than they did outside the Vidhan Sabha, a day before the Budget was presented. The employees, who gathered in thousands here in the state capital to pressurise the government, virtually threatened to lay siege of the Vidhan Sabha. Fortunately, the police removed the employees but not before an ugly scene with many crossing the line and breaking all decorum.

The fact that debt trap has shot up to Rs 63,200 crore and with the financial year yet to end on March 31, this figure is bound to shoot up. Not that the situation was any better during the Congress regime, or it will improve but for the time being the opposition has an issue against the Jai Ram Government.

The Covid outbreak couldn’t have happened at a more inappropriate time. The two revenue generating sectors of tourism and hydel power have been hit hard. Despite this, the Budget has little to offer to the hospitality sector, mainly hoteliers.