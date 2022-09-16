Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 15

The cultivation of heeng and saffron, which was introduced in the hill state as part of a pilot project, “Krishi Se Sampannta Yojana”, has picked up pace with 502 farmers opting for it.

Heeng has been cultivated over 4 hectares and saffron over 2 hectares in Kinnaur, Bharmaur, Kaza, Keylong and Seraj areas.

Heeng fetches Rs 900 to Rs 15,000 per kg, saffron Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.50 lakh/kg

Officials say high-value crops aimed at giving boost to farmers’ income

More area to be covered soon, results so far encouraging, they say

Heeng and saffron are among the most valuable spices and are widely used in Indian cuisines. While heeng is sold for Rs 900 to Rs 15,000 per kg, saffron’s price varies between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3,50,000 per kg, depending upon its quality.

The Agriculture Department has set a target to bring 302 hectares under heeng cultivation in five years and 3.5 hectares under saffron in three years.

BR Takhi, Agriculture Director of the state, says the cultivation of high-value crops in remote areas is aimed at giving a boost to the farmers’ income. An amount of Rs 3 crore has been set aside for the initiative this year, according to officials.

The annual demand for saffron is 100 tonnes, but its average production is only around 6-7 tonnes. The initiative aims at cutting dependence on import of these exotic spices.

The saffron crop gives results in one year. A quality analysis of the crop is underway and seed chain is being established, experts say, adding the areas were identified as per the climate, topography and soil suitability. For heeng, which gives fruit after 4-5 years, the results so far are encouraging, they say.

