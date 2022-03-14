Eyes on elections, Himachal BJP to hold marathon meetings

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

Ahead of the Assembly poll, slated for October or November, the state unit of the BJP will hold “brain-storming” sessions in the four Parliamentary constituencies.

The sessions for Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla (SC) constituencies would be held on March 21, 22, 23 and 24, respectively, to chalk out strategy for the ensuing Assembly poll and Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in charge and co-in charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon, state party chief Suresh Kashyap and organising secretary Pawan Rana would attend the meetings, said state general secretary Trilok Jamwal.

The marathon meetings would start at 11 am and continue the whole day. The meeting of the Hamirpur constituency would be held at Milan Palace, Ghumarwin, Kangra constituency at Wool Federation Bhawan, Palampur, for Mandi constituency at Dev Sadan and that for the Shimla constituency at Hotel Kara, Nalagarh, in Solan district.

Sessions to start next week