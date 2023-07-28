Face recognition technology for pensioners soon

Shimla, July 27
The Department of Treasuries Accounts and Lotteries, Himachal Pradesh, has decided to introduce face recognition technology for the pensioners of the state government so that they can easily submit their life certificate through ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ face application.
The initiative shows the commitment of the state government in enhancing the convenience of the pensioners and a step towards technological advancement,” a spokesperson said. He said in order to avail of this facility, the pensioners need to install the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ and ‘AadhaarFaceRd’ applications on their android devices.
