Face smeared, woman paraded in Hamirpur village by her in-laws

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 15

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was manhandled, her face blackened and hair forcibly cut by her in-laws in a village in the Bhoranj sub-division of the district.

The police sprung into action today after the video went viral on social media and registered an FIR against five persons of the family of her in-laws, who were later arrested.

Sources revealed that the incident was of August 31 and was never reported to the police.

It is learnt that victim’s in-laws suspected her of having extra-marital affair and thus humiliated her in public. Some reports also suggested that family members also accused her of repeated disappearance from house.

The video that was circulated on social media revealed the brutality of the in-laws in the presence of villagers.

Unfortunately, the bystanders did not intervene to stop the atrocity and instead kept recording a video of the ordeal of the woman on their mobile phones. Some people could also be heard supporting her in-laws in their vicious conduct.

Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma said action was initiated against the in-laws of the victim and an FIR was registered under under Sections 451, 355, 354A, 509, 341, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

She said five persons, including Ramesh Chand and Pratap Singh along with three women of Chamyog village, were arrested in the case and further investigation was initiated.

The SP added that the police traced the victim after the video went viral and recorded her statement. The SP met the victim and assured her of protection and justice.

#Hamirpur #Social Media