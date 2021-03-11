Facebook post leads to tension in Paonta village, one nabbed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 18

Tension prevailed between two communities at Majra village in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district last evening over a derogatory Facebook post pertaining to recent developments in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The police arrested hairdresser Arman Malik, who had made the defamatory post, following a written complaint by Sanjay Singhal, former president of the local civic body, to the SDM, Paonta Sahib. The Facebook post went viral around 2.30 pm yesterday.

Peeved at the arrest of their leader, some youths belonging to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh assembled at Mishrawala and started marching towards Majra police station. They were brandishing swords and cudgels and pelted the police with stones when stopped from moving further. They raised slogans in front of the police station demanding their leader’s release.

In retaliation, a large crowd belonging to the other community also assembled there and countered the protesters with sloganeering, leading to communal tension. The police had to work hard to bring the situation under control.

Additional police force was requisitioned and the SPs of nearby districts were also directed to reach Majra to assist the local police. SP Omapati Jamwal, Additional SP Babita Rana and DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur toiled to control the situation. They finally managed to pacify the two groups around 11.30 pm after a lot of efforts.

A case under Section 295 A of the IPC has been registered at Majra police station for deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of a community. Another case under various sections of the IPC, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered for rioting, assault, obstructing public servant when suppressing riots, mischief and criminal conspiracy.

IG (South) Himanshu Mishra, who arrived late last night, is camping in the district. He said additional force had been deployed and they were keeping a watch on the situation to ensure peace. DC, Sirmaur, RK Gautam also visited Majra last night. He said that tension prevailed between two communities owing to a provocative Facebook post made by a community leader. He urged both communities to exercise restraint.

He said the situation was being reviewed and the SDM concerned had been directed to hold talks with both communities to avoid misunderstanding. He added that a large number of outsiders tried to vitiate peace at Majra and they were being identified. As a precaution, around 200 policemen would remain stationed at Majra to maintain peace.

Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal, who also reached Majra, termed the incident unfortunate. He said that both communities were living together peacefully but a few people brandishing swords tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. He added that such defamatory remarks against any community won’t be tolerated.

Meanwhile, local mandal president Arvind Gupta expelled Nasim Naaz, who heads the Paonta Sahib unit of the BJP minority cell, from the party after he commented on the defamatory Facebook post. Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chawdhary also sought action against him.