Facilities guaranteed by Congress, AAP already being availed by people: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The BJP government is already providing facilities that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are guaranteeing to the people of the state, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap here today. He added that Congress leaders were in a habit of misleading people.

AAP’s education, liquor policies exposed: Tandon AAP, which itself is not sure of its own position in Himachal, is giving guarantees to people. The twin methods of corruption (education and liquor) adopted by AAP have been exposed in Delhi. AAP had promised to build 500 new schools in Delhi, but till date, not even one new school has been constructed. Sanjay Tandon, BJP state co-incharge

He said, “Congress leaders are confused and are giving different statements. The BJP government is already providing 125 units of free electricity, benefiting over 14 lakh consumers.”

He said, “Today, the Congress is taking about providing an employment and guaranteed start-up fund of Rs 680 crore to the youth. We have started the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana under which more than 10,000 youths have got employment, more than Rs 700 crore has been invested in Himachal and Rs 200 crore subsidy has been given.”

About AAP’s promise of free health services at mobile clinics, Kashyap said that free treatment to everyone was already ensured under Ayushman Bharat and Himcare schemes and the state government had also started a mobile clinic scheme.

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon said that the party, which itself was not sure of its own position in Himachal, was giving guarantees to people. He added that the twin methods of corruption (education and liquor) of AAP had been exposed in Delhi. He accused AAP leaders of bringing the new liquor policy to benefit contractors close to them and waiving a fee of Rs 144.36 crore payable by them.

Tandon said that the AAP government had promised to build 500 new schools in Delhi, but till date, not one new school had been constructed. Moreover, the cost of construction had increased to Rs 326.25 crore, which is 53 per cent more than the allocated amount of the tender, he added.

#Shimla