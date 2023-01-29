Factionalism to fore as Pratibha Singh visits Seraj

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

Factionalism in the Congress came to the fore during the visit of Congress president Pratibha Singh to Dharotdhar in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district today. She was in Seraj to address party workers on the occasion of the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Pratibha’s supporters reportedly did not allow Vijay Pal Singh, a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and his supporters to welcome her on the stage. They raised slogans against Vijay Pal Singh. However, Pratibha called him onto the stage.

Rivalry between Sukhu and Pratibha factions is continuing since the Assembly elections. Vijay Pal Singh was in the race for Congress ticket from the Seraj seat but the party fielded Chet Ram Thakur, a Pratibha supporter. Chet Ram lost the election to BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Chet Ram accuses Vijay Pal Singh of not working for the party in the elections.