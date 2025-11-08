DT
PT
Himachal Pradesh 

Facts of estates auctioned by previous BJP government to be revealed soon: Himachal CM 

Flags off vehicle carrying 1.43 lakh signatures in support of the 'Vote Chor, Kursi Chod' campaign led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 04:43 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Saturday that details regarding the estates auctioned by the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur will be made public soon.

Flagging off a vehicle carrying 1.43 lakh signatures in support of the 'Vote Chor, Kursi Chod' campaign led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister stated, "We will disclose how and where the previous BJP government auctioned the estates of Himachal Pradesh and reveal to the people how the interests of the state were compromised in the name of the double-engine government."  Speaking to the media, Sukhu emphasised that the Congress party was committed to strengthening democracy. He also informed that collected signatures had been sent to the All India Congress Committee office in New Delhi.

Additionally, he criticised the state BJP, claiming it had fractured into five factions, with leaders making unfounded statements to maintain their political relevance. He also called on them to release the Rs 1,500 crore announced for the monsoon disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Congress chief Pratibha Singh noted that the target for signature collection was set at a lakh, but they exceeded it by gathering 1.43 lakh signatures. She mentioned that Rahul Gandhi had provided credible facts, figures, and evidence of vote theft.

The signatures collected by the Congress will also be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu, she added.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh remarked that the Election Commission had remained silent after Rahul Gandhi highlighted irregularities in the poll body's data.

