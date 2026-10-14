Faculty development programme begins at APG Shimla varsity

A one-week faculty development programme titled “Teaching-Learning and Research: Practical Applications”, began at APG Shimla University, Shimla, on Tuesday. It is aimed at strengthening teaching practices, research capabilities, innovation, and the practical application of academic knowledge among faculty members.

Prof Mamta Mokta, Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, was the chief guest of the inaugural session. She highlighted the significant role of teachers in nation-building and said that teachers had a responsibility not only to impart knowledge but also to provide the right direction and inspiration to students. She encouraged faculty members to remain innovative, continuously upgrade their knowledge and develop expertise that would make them effective mentors and professionals. She stressed the importance of creating a learning environment that prepares students to face emerging challenges with confidence.

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Prof Dr Ashwani Sharma, Dean Faculty at APG Shimla University, welcomed the chief guest and the participants. He said that effective communication enabled teachers to connect with students more effectively and enhanced the overall teaching-learning process.

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Vice-Chancellor Devinder Sharma said that faculty development must go beyond classroom teaching. He added that teachers should continuously strengthen their research orientation, innovative thinking and professional exposure.