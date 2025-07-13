DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Faculty development programme comes to a close at Shimla varsity

Faculty development programme comes to a close at Shimla varsity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:52 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

APG Shimla University successfully concluded a week-long faculty development programme (FDP) on the theme “Emerging Trends in Higher Education Policy: Shaping the Future of Teaching and Innovative Research”. The programme was held from July 7 to July 11, bringing together faculty members, professors, heads of departments and deans from various faculties of the university.

Advertisement

Renowned academicians, including Dr PK Ahluwalia, former Professor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Prof Dev Dutt Sharma Head, Department of Geography, HPU and former Vice-Chancellor, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Dr Sandeep Chauhan Associate Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry, HPU, Dr Ankit Thakur Dean, Engineering, APG Shimla University, Dr Anand Mohan Dean Academics, APG Shimla University, and Dr Devika Rana, UGC-NEP Coordinator, participated as expert speakers and resource persons.

Programme Coordinator Dr Maninder Kaur shared that the FDP aimed to enhance faculty understanding of the dynamic developments in higher education policies, research integration and assessment practices aligned with the NEP-2020. Sixty participants, including faculty members and lab technicians from APG Shimla University and other academic institutions, took part in the event. The sessions were smoothly conducted with support from Dr Bhavna Verma, Dr Devika Rana, Bharti Nanta and Mehak Kaur.

Advertisement

The FDP commenced with a thought-provoking keynote address by Prof PK Ahluwalia, former Dean (Planning and Faculty Affairs) of HPU Shimla. The second session featured Dr Ankit Thakur, Dean of Engineering, who delivered a lecture on Outcome-Based Education (OBE). In the third session, Prof Dev Dutt Sharma addressed the importance of soft skills in a faculty member’s professional life. The fourth session was led by Dr Sandeep Chauhan, who focused on multidisciplinary education, skill development and research-driven educational policies.

The concluding session was jointly conducted by Prof Dr Anand Mohan and Dr Devika Rana, who provided a comprehensive overview of the implementation framework of the NEP 2020 within the academic planning of APG Shimla University.

Advertisement

They stressed the importance of multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility and integrating research into curricula.

VC Dr Rajendra Singh Chauhan congratulated all organisers, participants and resource persons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts