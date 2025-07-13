Faculty development programme comes to a close at Shimla varsity

APG Shimla University successfully concluded a week-long faculty development programme (FDP) on the theme “Emerging Trends in Higher Education Policy: Shaping the Future of Teaching and Innovative Research”. The programme was held from July 7 to July 11, bringing together faculty members, professors, heads of departments and deans from various faculties of the university.

Renowned academicians, including Dr PK Ahluwalia, former Professor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Prof Dev Dutt Sharma Head, Department of Geography, HPU and former Vice-Chancellor, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Dr Sandeep Chauhan Associate Professor and Head, Department of Chemistry, HPU, Dr Ankit Thakur Dean, Engineering, APG Shimla University, Dr Anand Mohan Dean Academics, APG Shimla University, and Dr Devika Rana, UGC-NEP Coordinator, participated as expert speakers and resource persons.

Programme Coordinator Dr Maninder Kaur shared that the FDP aimed to enhance faculty understanding of the dynamic developments in higher education policies, research integration and assessment practices aligned with the NEP-2020. Sixty participants, including faculty members and lab technicians from APG Shimla University and other academic institutions, took part in the event. The sessions were smoothly conducted with support from Dr Bhavna Verma, Dr Devika Rana, Bharti Nanta and Mehak Kaur.

The FDP commenced with a thought-provoking keynote address by Prof PK Ahluwalia, former Dean (Planning and Faculty Affairs) of HPU Shimla. The second session featured Dr Ankit Thakur, Dean of Engineering, who delivered a lecture on Outcome-Based Education (OBE). In the third session, Prof Dev Dutt Sharma addressed the importance of soft skills in a faculty member’s professional life. The fourth session was led by Dr Sandeep Chauhan, who focused on multidisciplinary education, skill development and research-driven educational policies.

The concluding session was jointly conducted by Prof Dr Anand Mohan and Dr Devika Rana, who provided a comprehensive overview of the implementation framework of the NEP 2020 within the academic planning of APG Shimla University.

They stressed the importance of multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility and integrating research into curricula.

VC Dr Rajendra Singh Chauhan congratulated all organisers, participants and resource persons.