Fagli Utsav celebrated in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 21

The Fagli Utsav was celebrated with traditional fervour in the Pattan valley of Lahaul and Spiti today. People celebrate this festival to express gratitude to local deities.

A local, Kundan Sharma, said locally known as “Kus”, it was one of the most important festivals of the Pattan valley. The villagers decorated their houses and lighted lamps on the occasion. The celebrations would continue for one week in the district.

Another resident, Anil Sehgal, said people prepared local dishes, including “totu”, and “marchu”, and offered these to the deities. “During the festival, people pay respects to their cattle and acknowledge their dependence on them. They also visit an elderly person in the village and the entire community congregates to pay their respects,” he said.

Mohan Lal Relingpa of Lahaul said, “People celebrate by dancing and singing together to overcome the woes of winter. Earlier, the valley used to remain cut off from the rest of the state for over six months every year.”