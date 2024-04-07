Failure on all fronts will cost Congress govt dear, says ex-CM

Our Correpondent

Hamirpur, April 6

The Congress government in the state has no future and will fall due to its failure on all fronts, including the loss of strength in the Assembly, said former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district today.

Thakur, while addressing a function organised to celebrate the BJP Sathapna Divas, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders were blaming the BJP for their incompetence to govern instead of introspecting on reasons for the crisis they were facing. He added that the Chief Minister failed to keep the MLAs in the party fold and understand the resentment among them.

He said that all those who had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP had faith in the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda and others. He added that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state, besides six Assembly byelections. He reiterated that when the election results would be declared on June 4, the BJP would form government in the country and the state as well.Jhandutta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal and former minister Rajinder Garg attended the function.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #Congress #Hamirpur #Jai Ram Thakur