Fair chance for all

To uphold the principles of social inclusion and gender representation, the reservation process for wards under the Paonta Sahib Municipal Council is set to proceed under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjit Singh Cheema.

In accordance with the directives issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission, Ward Nos 10 and 11 have been reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Additionally, five more wards will be reserved for women from the remaining pool of general wards.

SDM Cheema said a lottery draw to determine these five women-reserved wards will be conducted on July 8, at 3 pm at the SDM office in Paonta Sahib. Residents, stakeholders and interested citizens are invited to witness the lottery process to ensure transparency and fairness in the reservation exercise.