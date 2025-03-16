Fairs preserve cultural heritage, says Governor

Fairs and festivals help in the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the area, said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on the closing of the national-level Holi Utsav at Sujanpur today.

The Governor was accorded a warm welcome to the town by the district administration and the Holi Utsav Committee. He participated in prayers at Murli Manohar temple in the town and also visited exhibition stalls installed by various departments depicting their achievements, schemes and awareness programmes.

Shukla participated in the cultural evening of the ‘utsav’ and gave prizes to winners of various sports and other activities organised during the four-day event.

Advertisement

Capt Ranjit Singh, MLA Sujanpur; Amarjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner; Bhagat Singh Thakur, Superintendent of Police; Sanjit Singh Thakur, Sub-divisional Magistrate; Aprajita Chandel, assistant commissioner to deputy commissioner; Ajmer Singh Thakur, executive officer of municipal committee; were also present on the occasion.