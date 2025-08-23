Faith and fury: Bijli Mahadev stir reaches Jantar Mantar

The battle over the proposed Bijli Mahadev ropeway project has entered a decisive phase, with the Hariyans (residents of the deity’s domain) and the Bijli Mahadev Sangharsh Samiti gearing up for a massive protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on August 29 at 2 pm. The controversial 2.4 km ropeway project, pegged at Rs 284 crore, has faced fierce opposition from locals who claim it goes against the will of their revered deity, Bijli Mahadev.

Ram Singh, former vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and one of the leading voices of the resistance, said a contingent of villagers would leave Kullu on August 28 to take part in the demonstration, as per the restrictions on numbers imposed by authorities. The group will return on August 30.

Singh revealed that earlier, on August 8, he had written directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda through both email and registered post. His letter enclosed temple committee resolutions, memoranda from the Sangharsh Samiti and photographic evidence of tree felling, land sinking and environmental damage already caused. He further pointed to a Supreme Court caution against unplanned development in the Himalayan states, stressing that it applied squarely to the ropeway project.

Acknowledging political support, Singh thanked leaders who stood by the movement, particularly former Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, who raised the issue in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. “We have a firm belief this project will be scrapped. We will fight till our last breath and will never allow anything to come up against the will of our deity,” Singh declared.

Looking back at the July 25 protest, Singh said the resistance had proved its strength. “The Kardar Sangh distanced itself, and the Beopar Mandal opposed the bandh, yet the entire market observed a shutdown. This reflects the depth of public emotion,” he asserted.

Slamming the persistence of those backing the project, Singh alleged that their motives were driven by vested interests rather than genuine development concerns. “The voice of the deity and the will of the people cannot be bulldozed for profit,” he said.

The Sangharsh Samiti has reiterated that their campaign will remain peaceful but unwavering until the project is shelved. With the Jantar Mantar protest just days away, the agitation has gained renewed momentum and is preparing to echo in the corridors of power in the national capital.