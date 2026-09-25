Faith, fairs above politics, says Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Agnihotri was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the seven-day district-level Nalwar Fair at Khyor in Gohar, where he also participated in a traditional shobha yatra. He received a warm welcome from local residents amid the beating of traditional drums and musical instruments.

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The Deputy Chief Minister said fairs and temples were not associated with any particular political party and no political organisation could claim ownership of such events. He urged people across the political spectrum to participate in these occasions while maintaining their dignity and sanctity.

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Referring to his participation in the fair, Agnihotri said he had been invited by the Gram Panchayat, fair committee and local Congress leaders. Invitations to temples and fairs should be respected and political differences should not come in the way of participation in events linked to religious faith and local traditions, he added.

Agnihotri announced several measures for the Gohar area. He said a bus stand would definitely be constructed in Gohar and directed officials to finalise suitable land at the earliest if the site had not yet been identified.

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Responding to a demand from residents, he also announced that bus services from Gohar to AIIMS Bilaspur and PGI Chandigarh would be started.

For the Nachan Assembly constituency, Agnihotri announced Rs 1 crore for the Jal Shakti Department to dispose of a large number of pending applications relating to water connections, storage tanks and other works. He also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to the Gram Panchayat for various development activities.

He further said efforts would be made to fill vacant posts at Basa College. The state government, he said, was working to accelerate development while according equal importance to Himachal Pradesh’s cultural traditions, religious faith and community festivals.

Gram Panchayat Pradhan Gayatri Devi welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister. Cultural performances were presented by Aradhya, popularly known as “Cute Pahadan”, and students of DAV School, Basa. The Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Institute also delivered a message on de-addiction.

Several public representatives, Congress leaders, senior officials and local dignitaries attended the event.