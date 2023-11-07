Fake Call Centre: Another Bathinda resident arrested

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 6

The Dharampur police arrested 20-year old Bathinda resident Mani Singh, alias Raju Singh, for being part of a fake call centre racket, in which more than 700 persons had been duped. The racket was busted on October 30 and three Bathinda youth had been arrested.

Parwanoo DSP confirmed that a Bathinda resident was arrested last evening from Punjab. “A sum of Rs 38 lakh was found in his bank account. He was working as a carpenter and was educated till Class IX. It seems his bank account was used by some miscreants and his involvement in the racket is being verified.”

He was remanded in police custody by a court today. Chauhan said since the Punjab Police had cracked down on illegal centres operational in Punjab, such miscreants were shifting their base to neighbouring states.

The police had busted a fake call centre operational at Dharampur where three youths had rented a three-room building on the Hospital road. They were operating a firm M/S Stone Enterprises. The accused trio was identified as Gurpreet Singh, another Gurpreet Singh (24) and Inderjeet Singh (22).

The building had been hired since June 14 and they lured people by promising visa for Canada and many other foreign nations. Seven mobile phones and two laptops were seized from their possession. They had employed four local girls and each girl was being paid Rs 10,000 per month. No permission had been taken to run the said enterprise and all communication was executed by the name of Safiran Corporation.

They were duping people in the lure of proving jobs of helper, driver, mechanic, electrician, etc. They also used a Facebook account to contact people.

