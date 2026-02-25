Fake logins, ghost trucks and a deepening RLA scandal in Solan

The unauthorised access of the VAHAN portal at the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Solan, has snowballed into what appears to be a case of internal collusion, with investigators uncovering a wider racket involving fraudulent vehicle registrations.

The matter first surfaced in January when the Solan SDM lodged a formal complaint after detecting irregularities in the registration of three commercial trucks — HP14D-4512, HP14D-4582 and HP14D-4586. These vehicles were originally registered in Uttar Pradesh and were subsequently re-registered at the Solan RLA. However, the mandatory physical verification by the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), a critical procedural safeguard, was allegedly bypassed.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station on January 26 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating. As the investigation gathered pace, it began pointing towards a larger conspiracy rather than isolated procedural lapses.

Superintendent of Police Sai Dattatreya Varma confirmed that internet protocol details linked to fake user IDs had been procured and were under technical scrutiny to determine who accessed the system to facilitate the illegal registrations. Since the VAHAN servers are located in Delhi, the verification process has taken time. Investigators are also tracking the movement of the three trucks, which have reportedly gone missing after the fraud came to light.

What has raised serious concern is the subsequent discovery of at least 40 more vehicles registered using fake credentials between October 29, 2025, and January 20, 2026. These include light transport vehicles, heavy trucks and even excavators.

Solan SDM Dr Punam Bansal said information regarding these suspicious registrations has been flagged to other RLAs in Sundernagar, Nurpur and Jhanduta in Bilaspur. All transactions concerning these vehicles have been put on hold. She clarified that none of these vehicles will be allowed to ply in Himachal Pradesh unless they undergo physical inspection, clear pending tax liabilities and comply with all statutory requirements.

Given that transactions on the VAHAN portal require OTP-based authentication linked to official mobile numbers and email IDs, the scale of the fraud has deepened suspicions of insider involvement. An internal probe revealed that a concerned official allegedly operated multiple user logins and more than one registered mobile number. The same official was reportedly exercising multiple system roles, including administrative privileges, powers that may have been self-delegated or informally assigned to enable unauthorised transactions.

As the police investigation progresses, the spotlight has shifted firmly onto the functioning of the RLA staff. What began as a case of three suspicious truck registrations has now exposed potential systemic misuse of digital governance tools, raising uncomfortable questions about accountability within the transport department.