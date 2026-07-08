Fall armyworm, simians wreak havoc on Kangra maize fields

The infestation of the fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda), a destructive and highly invasive agricultural pest, has begun wreaking havoc on maize fields across the lower Kangra region and other parts of Kangra district, posing a serious threat to one of the area's principal staple crops.

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First identified in Africa in 2016, the pest is believed to have entered India accidentally through imported plant material. Since then, it has spread rapidly, causing extensive damage to maize, sorghum and millet crops.

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Maize is cultivated on nearly 50,000 hectares across 15 agriculture development blocks in Kangra district.

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Farmers in the lower Kangra region, already grappling with crop-raiding simians, are now battling fall armyworm infestations, forcing many to spend sleepless nights protecting their fields.

In the Nurpur agriculture block, a large number of farmers have abandoned maize cultivation over the past few years following repeated losses caused by simian raids and fall armyworm infestations.

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Kangra Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Ashok Kumar said the Agriculture Department had stepped up surveillance and awareness campaigns across the district to protect maize crop from the pest.

He said the department’s employees, including field staff, were regularly monitoring maize fields, educating farmers and providing scientific guidance on early detection and effective management.

He advised farmers to inspect their maize fields regularly and adopt integrated pest management (IPM) practices, including crop rotation, deep summer ploughing, destruction of crop residue and timely field scouting to minimise pest incidence. Farmers noticing unusual symptoms have been urged to contact the nearest Agriculture Department office for technical assistance.