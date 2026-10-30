Fall brings Hamirpur student’s drone dream under scanner

The fall of Sarvesh Sharma, a fifth-semester Computer Engineering student at Government Polytechnic College, Hamirpur, from the third floor of the college hostel has triggered a police investigation and raised questions over claims that he had secured a Rs 3.5-crore grant for developing an indigenous drone.

The college had reportedly publicised the project as a major achievement and Sharma was felicitated by Governor Kavinder Gupta during his recent visit to the region. Details of the purported achievement also appeared on the Governor’s Secretariat website on September 23. However, the claim has come under scrutiny after defence authorities denied that any such grant had been sanctioned or released to the student.

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Claim turns out to be online fraud

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The police have registered an FIR on a complaint by Chandra Shekhar, Principal of Government Polytechnic College, Hamirpur, alleging that student Sarvesh Sharma was duped through fabricated digital communications claiming approval of a Rs 3.5-crore grant

The purported funding was linked to a project titled Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra). However, the Defence Innovation Organisation clarified that no such grant had been sanctioned or facilitated to the student or any start-up associated with him

The case has been registered at Sadar police station under Sections 318(2), 319 and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000

On October 28, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), an initiative under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), issued a clarification through its official X handle, rejecting reports of the Rs 3.5-crore grant. Shailesh Faye, Defence Public Relations Officer based in Chandigarh, also dismissed the reports as fabricated, clarifying that the Ministry of Defence had not provided Sharma with the claimed amount for drone development. The discrepancy has raised questions about the authenticity of the documents cited in support of the project and the circumstances in which the purported achievement was publicised.

Government Polytechnic College Principal Chandra Shekhar said the institution had received certain emails purportedly from defence authorities and that the student possessed documents claimed to have originated from the Ministry of Defence. He said the validity of the project’s sanction was now a matter of investigation.

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Meanwhile, Sharma is undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh, following the fall.

The Hamirpur police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as well as the disputed grant claim. Superintendent of Police Balbir Thakur said the matter was under investigation and further comments could be made only after the inquiry was completed.

Whether the disputed drone project has any connection with the student’s fall remains unclear. No such link has been established so far, and the circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be determined.

The episode has placed the college administration’s handling of the purported project under scrutiny, with key questions about the documents, the claimed funding and the events preceding the fall awaiting answers from the ongoing investigation.