Falling tree injures two on Pathankot-Mandi highway; residents seek urgent safety measures

Dangerously leaning and overhanging trees along the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway in Palampur continue to pose a serious threat to commuters, with repeated accidents underscoring the alleged failure of authorities to address the issue despite previous fatalities.

In the latest incident, two persons travelling on a motorcycle were injured when a tree fell on the highway on Thursday. The mishap has once again brought commuter safety into focus and raised questions about the inaction of the authorities concerned.

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The threat is not new. Three persons have reportedly lost their lives in similar incidents over the past five years, while a car was crushed under a falling tree last month. Despite these accidents, several hazardous trees allegedly remain standing along the busy highway, leaving motorists vulnerable to further mishaps.

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Residents claim they have repeatedly approached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the Palampur Municipal Corporation and the Divisional Forest Officer, seeking the removal of dangerous trees. However, they allege that no effective preventive measures have been taken so far.

They have accused the departments concerned of passing the buck instead of working in coordination to resolve the issue. Residents fear that another tragedy could occur if authorities continue to delay action.

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The Pathankot-Mandi highway is a major transport corridor carrying heavy traffic, including two-wheelers, private vehicles, buses and commercial vehicles. Trees leaning precariously over the road pose an even greater risk during strong winds and adverse weather conditions, when falling branches or uprooted trees can cause serious accidents and disrupt traffic flow.

Residents have demanded an immediate joint inspection by the district administration, the Forest Department and the Palampur Municipal Corporation to identify hazardous trees along the highway and ensure their removal or other suitable remedial measures in accordance with applicable rules.

With three deaths reported over the past five years and two persons injured in Thursday’s incident, residents say the recurring accidents should serve as a wake-up call for the administration.

They have urged the authorities to act before another life is lost, stressing that public safety on a busy national highway cannot be compromised by bureaucratic apathy and a lack of coordination.