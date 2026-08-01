‘False, baseless’: Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma rejects DA allegations

Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma on Friday rejected the allegations levelled against him in the disproportionate assets case registered by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, terming them “false, baseless and politically motivated”.

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In a statement, Sharma alleged that the FIR had been registered under political pressure and claimed that the Vigilance Bureau was acting at the behest of the state government to target him for political reasons. He described the case as an instance of political vendetta and misuse of the investigative machinery.

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Sharma categorically denied all allegations in the FIR, asserting that the proceedings had been initiated solely to tarnish his public image. He said he had always conducted his public and personal affairs transparently and had disclosed his assets and income before all competent statutory authorities, including the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department, in accordance with law.

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Emphasising that registration of an FIR marks only the beginning of an investigation and does not establish guilt, Sharma said he had neither acquired nor possessed any asset through illegal means.