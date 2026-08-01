DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘False, baseless’: Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma rejects DA allegations

‘False, baseless’: Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma rejects DA allegations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma
Advertisement

Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma on Friday rejected the allegations levelled against him in the disproportionate assets case registered by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, terming them “false, baseless and politically motivated”.

Advertisement

In a statement, Sharma alleged that the FIR had been registered under political pressure and claimed that the Vigilance Bureau was acting at the behest of the state government to target him for political reasons. He described the case as an instance of political vendetta and misuse of the investigative machinery.

Advertisement

Sharma categorically denied all allegations in the FIR, asserting that the proceedings had been initiated solely to tarnish his public image. He said he had always conducted his public and personal affairs transparently and had disclosed his assets and income before all competent statutory authorities, including the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department, in accordance with law.

Advertisement

Emphasising that registration of an FIR marks only the beginning of an investigation and does not establish guilt, Sharma said he had neither acquired nor possessed any asset through illegal means.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts