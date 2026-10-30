Families affected by serious illness to get priority in BPL list at Karsog

Families facing severe financial hardships due to serious illnesses will be considered on priority for inclusion in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list of Karsog Nagar Panchayat in Mandi district, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria. The revised guidelines issued by the state government aim to ensure that eligible and economically vulnerable households receive the benefits of welfare schemes.

Alisha Chauhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and secretary of Karsog Nagar Panchayat, urged the residents of all wards to check their eligibility under the revised criteria and submit the required documents by November 10.

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She said that the eligible families could submit their applications and supporting documents through their ward members or directly at the Nagar Panchayat office. Eligibility would be determined after the verification of the documents and information provided by the applicants.

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Under the revised guidelines, priority would be given to households ordinarily residing within the urban local body area whose total annual income from all sources does not exceed Rs 75,000. Homeless and destitute families, as well as the families of legally released bonded labourers, would also receive priority consideration.

Other eligible categories include households living in single-room kutcha houses, families without an adult member aged between 27 and 59 years and women-headed households without an adult male member in this age group. Families headed by widowed, unmarried, divorced or abandoned women would also be considered.

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Alisha said that families, the earning head of which suffers from a serious illness, resulting in severe financial difficulties, would also be considered for inclusion. The specified illnesses include cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, muscular dystrophy, haemophilia and thalassemia.

Families with members having more than 40 per cent disability, landless households and those primarily dependent on daily-wage labour or work in the unorganised sector would also be considered under the prescribed conditions, she added.

Alisha said that households consisting only of orphans or elderly members without an earning adult would likewise be eligible for consideration.

The applicants must provide relevant documents, including medical certificates issued by competent authorities, disability certificates and income certificates, wherever applicable.

According to Alisha, families owning motorised two-wheelers, four-wheelers or registered agricultural machinery such as tractors and harvesters would be excluded under the revised rules.

Households with members employed in government departments, public sector undertakings, government-aided autonomous institutions, local bodies or companies as salaried employees, including specified outsourced government-sector workers, would also be ineligible.

Other exclusion criteria include operating a registered commercial enterprise, monthly combined domestic and commercial electricity consumption exceeding 125 units and having a family member registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) or paying income tax or professional tax. Families living in houses with two or more pucca rooms or a pucca roof would also be excluded under the prescribed guidelines.

The Nagar Panchayat has urged eligible residents to submit their applications before the November 10 deadline to ensure timely verification.