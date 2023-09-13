Families staying in relief camps to be paid rent: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today said that the state government had decided to provide a fixed rent to the affected families staying in relief camps so that they could hire suitable accommodation. The scheme would remain in force till March 31 next year, he added.

The monthly rent for rural areas has been fixed at Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 in urban areas. “The rent will be paid through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to the eldest female member of the family. The day the family moves into its own house/accommodation, the monthly rent will be stopped,” he said.

