Families staying in relief camps to be paid rent: CM

Shimla, September 12
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today said that the state government had decided to provide a fixed rent to the affected families staying in relief camps so that they could hire suitable accommodation. The scheme would remain in force till March 31 next year, he added.
The monthly rent for rural areas has been fixed at Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 in urban areas. “The rent will be paid through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to the eldest female member of the family. The day the family moves into its own house/accommodation, the monthly rent will be stopped,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...