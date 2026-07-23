Family demands justice for sailor who died in Strait of Hormuz

Rajesh Sharma, father of Aditya Sharma who lost his life in the Strait of Hormuz recently, urged the Himachal Government to raise the matter with the Centre as no action has been taken so far. Rajesh called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here.

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Aditya, a native of the Galore area in the Nadaun Assembly constituency in Hamirpur, was serving as a deck cadet aboard MT Settebello when the tanker ship came under attack on June 11. He was the only child of his parents. Three Indian sailors lost their lives in the attack on the tanker carrying 28 crew members.

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Expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister said that the state government firmly stands with them. He assured the family that he would take up the matter with the Centre so that justice is ensured. He also prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Sushma Sharma, mother of Aditya Sharma, was also present on the occasion.