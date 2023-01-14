Family of missing UP tourist offer Rs 5 lakh reward

Kullu, January 13
The relatives of missing tourist Abhinav Mingwal (27), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, have offered a reward of Rs 5 lakh to find him.
Abhinav, who was here to celebrate the New Year, went missing at Manikaran valley on December 31 last year. The relatives fear that he has been abducted. The belongings of the tourists, including his bag, suitcase, clothes and laptop, were found at the hotel where he was staying.
The police have constituted an SIT, led by Director Inspector General of Mandi range Madhusudhan Sharma, to investigate the matter. The SIT has recorded statements of several people, including hotel operators and reviewed footages of several CCTV cameras.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said the last location of Abhinav’s phone was traced to a hotel in Katagla. He said rescue operation were also being carried out in the Parbati.
