Home / Himachal Pradesh / Family of woman who died after rape attempt demands action against teen accused; villagers bloc NH

Family of woman who died after rape attempt demands action against teen accused; villagers bloc NH

Blockade lifted after nearly three hours following intervention of CM Sukhvinder Sukhu who spoke to relatives of the deceased over phone and assured justice

article_Author
PTI
Shimla/Hamirpur, Updated At : 06:38 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Following the death of a 40-year-old woman due to grievous injuries sustained while resisting an alleged rape attempt, the deceased's family members and villagers on Sunday blocked a national highway in Hamirpur district, demanding strict action against the juvenile accused.

The blockade was lifted after nearly three hours following intervention of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who spoke to the relatives of the deceased over phone and assured justice.

The woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh on Friday night, five days after she was allegedly attacked on November 3.

The 14-year-old accused who had confessed to the crime is lodged in a juvenile home.

Enraged over the incident, family members of the deceased and villagers blocked the Hamirpur-Dharamsala national highway stretch near Jhaniyari village, around 8 km from Hamirpur town, by keeping the woman's body on the road, and demanded justice for the deceased.

The police and local administration were at the spot, with senior officials trying to pacify the villagers who demanded the accused be brought there.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 3 in Sasan village of Hamirpur district. The woman was cutting grass in a nearby field when the accused -- a student of Class 9 -- forcibly grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her.

When she resisted, he brutally attacked her with a stick and a sickle, inflicting severe injuries, they added.

The villagers saw the woman lying in the field, bleeding profusely. They informed police, who rushed her to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment, from where she was referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Police found pieces of a broken pen and a scale at the crime scene. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, they said.

The evidence found at the spot suggests the accused committed the act with the intention of sexual assault, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

