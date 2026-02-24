DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Family protests in Chamba over ‘murder’ of 36-year-old

Family protests in Chamba over ‘murder’ of 36-year-old

Blocks road outside DC's office for nearly three hours, alleges police inaction

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents of Chhameri village stage a sit-in protest in Chamba on Monday.
Advertisement

Family members, along with residents of Chhameri village under Barour panchayat, staged a sit-in protest in Chamba on Monday, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man. The protesters blocked the road outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for nearly three hours, disrupting traffic in the area.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Sonu, was found dead under mysterious circumstances three days ago. His family has alleged that he was murdered and accused the police of failing to make arrests.

Advertisement

Sonu’s brother, who serves in the armed forces, arrived in uniform and joined the protest, seeking justice. Expressing concern over the delay in action, he alleged that the suspects were moving freely, posing a threat to the family’s safety. “They killed my brother. Tomorrow, they may target me or my family. We feel unsafe,” he said.

Advertisement

The family claimed that Sonu had been actively pursuing the construction of a village road and had filed an RTI regarding alleged encroachment on government land. They alleged that he had received repeated threats in connection with the issue and believe the dispute led to his death.

According to the family, Sonu had parked his vehicle on Friday and was walking home when he was allegedly attacked. His mobile phone was found about 20 metres from the spot. He was rushed to Medical College, Chamba, where doctors declared him dead. The family had also ‘gheraoed’ the Sadar police station on the day of the incident, demanding swift action.

Advertisement

A police team later reached the protest site and persuaded the demonstrators to lift the blockade, after which traffic movement was restored. The family submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and warned of a complete shutdown if the accused were not arrested soon.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said that the police were conducting a thorough investigation and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty on the basis of forensic and other evidence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts