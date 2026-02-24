Family protests in Chamba over ‘murder’ of 36-year-old

Family members, along with residents of Chhameri village under Barour panchayat, staged a sit-in protest in Chamba on Monday, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly involved in the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man. The protesters blocked the road outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office for nearly three hours, disrupting traffic in the area.

The deceased, identified as Sonu, was found dead under mysterious circumstances three days ago. His family has alleged that he was murdered and accused the police of failing to make arrests.

Sonu’s brother, who serves in the armed forces, arrived in uniform and joined the protest, seeking justice. Expressing concern over the delay in action, he alleged that the suspects were moving freely, posing a threat to the family’s safety. “They killed my brother. Tomorrow, they may target me or my family. We feel unsafe,” he said.

The family claimed that Sonu had been actively pursuing the construction of a village road and had filed an RTI regarding alleged encroachment on government land. They alleged that he had received repeated threats in connection with the issue and believe the dispute led to his death.

According to the family, Sonu had parked his vehicle on Friday and was walking home when he was allegedly attacked. His mobile phone was found about 20 metres from the spot. He was rushed to Medical College, Chamba, where doctors declared him dead. The family had also ‘gheraoed’ the Sadar police station on the day of the incident, demanding swift action.

A police team later reached the protest site and persuaded the demonstrators to lift the blockade, after which traffic movement was restored. The family submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and warned of a complete shutdown if the accused were not arrested soon.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said that the police were conducting a thorough investigation and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty on the basis of forensic and other evidence.