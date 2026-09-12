Family support key to preventing suicides: Experts

“Suicide is no solution to the problems of life and family support plays a crucial role in preventing such situations,” said Dr Satish Kumar Fotedar, Chief Medical Officer, while administering an oath to the Health Department staff to help curb suicide incidents on World Suicide Prevention Day here yesterday.

He said suicide prevention required sensitivity towards mental health and support for those in need. He added that mental health issues could affect anyone, regardless of their background. Often, people silently endure their struggles due to loneliness, fear or hesitation and are reluctant to seek help. He stressed that family and societal support was crucial during such times.

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Dr Fotedar urged parents to spend quality time with their children, listen to them attentively and create a positive and supportive home environment where they feel comfortable sharing their concerns openly. He advised parents to reason with children instead of scolding them and to take their problems seriously. He added that the bond of trust and communication with children should be strengthened so that, in times of trouble, they feel comfortable turning first to their parents, teachers or a trusted individual.

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District Health Officer Dr Ajay Atri said adolescents could be particularly sensitive to emotional and social pressures. Therefore, parents should pay positive attention to their children’s behaviour and the company they keep. He advised against placing unnecessary pressure on children or comparing them with relatives or other children.

He also emphasised the importance of providing children with proper guidance to cope with peer pressure, ensuring that they did not make wrong decisions due to misinformation or negative influences.