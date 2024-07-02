Fancy car number ‘0001’ auctioned for Rs 60L in Sirmaur

Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, July 1
The craze for fancy vehicle registration numbers in the state touched a new high with ‘HP17H-0001’ being auctioned for an astounding Rs 60 lakh by the Paonta Sahib Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Saturday.
The Transport Department conducts e-auctions for fancy vehicle numbers.
The latest auction has come close on the heels of the introduction of the ‘H’ series in Paonta Sahib, a key economic area of the state.
Sources said while three bidders competed in the final round, no new bidders were allowed to join after 5 pm on Saturday. The name of the person who placed the highest bid will be revealed on July 3 when the details are disclosed on the portal as the entire process is automated.
Despite this, the Directorate of Transport might be able to get the bidder’s details in advance. While high bids for VIP numbers are not uncommon in various parts of the state, this marks a significant milestone for Sirmaur, where the craze for the so-called VIP numbers has broken previous records. Earlier, the bidders exploited discrepancies on the portal to drive bids high, but often did nothing to proceed with the allotment. In response, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri mandated strict measures to curb such practices.
Paonta Sahib’s Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) and RLA, Gunjeet Singh Cheema, said the successful bidder must deposit the amount by July 3, failing which a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh will be forfeited, along with an additional non-refundable fee of Rs 2,000.
If the bidder fails to claim the number, the government stands to gain Rs 1.52 lakh, and the number will be re-auctioned. This not only highlights the growing demand for fancy vehicle numbers in Himachal Pradesh, but also underscores the significant revenue opportunities for the Transport Department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Indian-American physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud
Mona Ghosh owns and operates Progressive Women's Healthcare,...