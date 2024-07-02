Fancy car number ‘0001’ auctioned for Rs 60L in Sirmaur

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, July 1

The craze for fancy vehicle registration numbers in the state touched a new high with ‘HP17H-0001’ being auctioned for an astounding Rs 60 lakh by the Paonta Sahib Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Saturday.

The Transport Department conducts e-auctions for fancy vehicle numbers.

The latest auction has come close on the heels of the introduction of the ‘H’ series in Paonta Sahib, a key economic area of the state.

Sources said while three bidders competed in the final round, no new bidders were allowed to join after 5 pm on Saturday. The name of the person who placed the highest bid will be revealed on July 3 when the details are disclosed on the portal as the entire process is automated.

Despite this, the Directorate of Transport might be able to get the bidder’s details in advance. While high bids for VIP numbers are not uncommon in various parts of the state, this marks a significant milestone for Sirmaur, where the craze for the so-called VIP numbers has broken previous records. Earlier, the bidders exploited discrepancies on the portal to drive bids high, but often did nothing to proceed with the allotment. In response, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri mandated strict measures to curb such practices.

Paonta Sahib’s Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) and RLA, Gunjeet Singh Cheema, said the successful bidder must deposit the amount by July 3, failing which a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh will be forfeited, along with an additional non-refundable fee of Rs 2,000.

If the bidder fails to claim the number, the government stands to gain Rs 1.52 lakh, and the number will be re-auctioned. This not only highlights the growing demand for fancy vehicle numbers in Himachal Pradesh, but also underscores the significant revenue opportunities for the Transport Department.

